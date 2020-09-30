Trans person shot in Puerto Rico in 6th killing this year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a transgender woman has been fatally shot in southwest Puerto Rico. It’s the sixth such killing in recent months. The unidentified victim was found Wednesday along an isolated road near a farm in the town of San German. Officials say they’re investigating whether it was a hate crime. A police officer who was not authorized to talk to the media told The Associated Press that the victim had apparently worked as a bartender and was studying nursing and was shot several times in the head. Human rights activist Pedro Julio Serrano condemned the killing and said trans people in the U.S. territory are being hunted.