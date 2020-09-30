Texas man who spent nearly 40 years on death row released

HOUSTON (AP) — An intellectually disabled Texas man who served nearly 40 years on death row has been released from prison. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst says 60-year-old Bobby James Moore was released Aug. 6 and now lives with his brother. The Houston Chronicle reports that Moore was convicted in 1980 of capital murder for the shooting death of store clerk James McCarble during a robbery that April. Moore was 20 at the time. His attorneys had argued that his execution would be unconstitutional because the test used to evaluate his mental abilities was not accurate.