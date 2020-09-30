Spain confiscates 35 tons of hashish smuggled in yachts

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say they have confiscated 35 tons of hashish being smuggled aboard luxury yachts in what they call the country’s largest bust of this drug at sea. Spain’s Finance Ministry said Wednesday that the drugs were found when agents boarded four sailboats belonging to an alleged smuggling ring. Police found 30 tons of hashish on the yachts in addition to 5 tons previously seized elsewhere. Police said they arrested nine Bulgarians and one Russian and confiscated six yachts worth an estimated 5 million euros, or $5.9 million.