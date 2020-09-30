Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

NEW YORK (AP) — In RVs, rental homes and five-star resorts, families untethered by the constraints of physical classrooms for their kids have turned the new school year into an extended summer vacation. Some have been lured by the ailing hotel industry catering to parents with remote learners through “roadschooling” amenities. Travel consultants say the change of scene for desperate work- and school-from-home families boils down to risk versus reward. So-called “school from paradise” packages guarantee dedicated workspaces for children. In addition to private tutors and classroom settings, some are adding after-school activities, including sports training for student athletes.