Pompeo urges Vatican to condemn human rights abuses in China

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is urging the Vatican to join the U.S. in denouncing violations of religious freedom in China. He says the Catholic Church should be at the forefront in the fight to insist on basic human rights there.Pompeo made the appeal at a conference on religious freedom organized by the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See. It took place at the same time the Vatican is entering into delicate negotiations with Beijing on extending its controversial agreement over bishop nominations.In the audience was Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, who didn’t mention China in his remarks. Instead, Gallagher denounced the imposition of gender ideology in the West as a violation of religious freedom.