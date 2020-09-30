Parscale steps back from Trump team after hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is stepping away from the reelection campaign days after he was hospitalized after Florida law enforcement officials said threatened to harm himself. Brad Parscale, one of Trump’s closest political aides, served as the campaign manager for the reelection effort until July, when he was demoted by Trump. He remained a senior adviser. Parscale’s break with the Trump campaign was first reported by Politico and was confirmed Wednesday by a campaign official.