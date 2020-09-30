Northwoods Halloween decoration contest starts October 1

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents in Hodag-country have a new contest to take part in starting Thursday.

The city and Chamber of Commerce partnered to host a Halloween decorating contest.

Residents can snap a photo of their spooky, decorated yards and email it to the chamber.

Two prizes are available to participants.

Chamber Executive Director Lauren Sackett says they're looking forward to the entries.

"We know that with the current state of the pandemic and how our year has been affected that we were kind of looking for a different and unique way to celebrate Halloween," said Sackett. "So we wanted something fun that people could do while socially distancing."

Entries are due by October 25th.

The chamber plans to share a map of the different spooky locations so the public can drive by and enjoy.