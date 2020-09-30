NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or TuesdayNew
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans. The NFL announced the switch on Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.