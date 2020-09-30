Newman tabs Cory Marquardt as next boys basketball head coach

The Newman Catholic Cardinals announced Wednesday they're naming Cory Marquardt as their next head coach.

Marquardt most recently served as an assistant coach at Concordia University in Nebraska. He's also spent time coaching at both Lincoln Lutheran High School and Drake University.

He's a native of Weston, and graduated from D.C. Everest High School, where he played on the boys basketball team.

He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in leadership from Drake University.