Myanmar political party chief arrested for prison escape

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The leader of a party fielding the second highest number of candidates for Myanmar’s November elections has been arrested as a fugitive from justice after recent reports in Myanmar media contained allegations of a shady past, including a prison escape and financial finagling. Despite the arrest of Kyaw Myint, another executive of his United Democratic Party said it will carry on campaigning. The party, despite fielding 1,131 candidates for the Nov. 8 polls _ second only to the ruling National League for Democracy party of Aung San Suu Kyi _ has not won a single seat in the last two elections, and Kyaw Myint is not a widely known public figure.