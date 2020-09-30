Merkel applauds ‘impressive’ women protesters in Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has praised women in Belarus for staging peaceful protests in the wake of the country’s disputed presidential election. Merkel also said Wednesday that she plans to meet soon with the main opposition candidate. Her comments came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania. Tsikhanouskaya went into exile there after the Aug. 9 presidential election that Belarus officials claimed President Alexander Lukashenko won in a landslide. Merkel’s spokesman declined to say whether a date and place for the chancellor’s meeting with Tsikhanouskaya had been set. But the spokesman says Germany is “firmly resolved” that the European Union should agree to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials.