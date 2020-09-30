Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Criminal damage to property

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) — Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage at a recycling center in Marathon County.

It took place in early September at TerX Shredding & Recycling, which is located in the Village of Maine.

Vandals broke in and did damage to the operational switch on a crane and cracked its windshield.

"The glass is European and is valued at $3,000," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

There are several ways to submit tips:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tippers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.