Lawsuit seeks emergency listing of rare Nevada wildflower

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Environmentalists are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to try to force the emergency listing of a rare wildflower as an endangered species after much of its population was destroyed at the site of a proposed lithium mine in Nevada. The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Las Vegas. The lawsuit demands the U.S. Bureau of Land Management take immediate action to protect Tiehm’s buckwheat at the only place it’s known to exist about 200 miles southeast of Reno. The lawsuit says the species is now on the brink of extinction.