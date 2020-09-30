Kansas woman gets life for decapitating ex-boyfriend’s mom

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to life in prison for decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother with a pair of kitchen knives. The Wichita Eagle reports that 38-year-old Rachael Hilyard of Wichita was sentenced Tuesday in the 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Hilyard apologized at the hearing. Authorities say Davis was attacked after going to Hilyard’s home to pick up some of her son’s property on April 9, 2017. Prosecutors said Hilyard had planned the killing. Hilyard claimed that Davis fell during a struggle over a painting and that she carried out the decapitation because she thought Davis was dead and wanted to release her soul from her body. A jury convicted Hilyard in February.