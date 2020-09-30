Judge tells Indiana to count ballots mailed by Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Indiana law wrongly throws out mail-in ballots that don’t arrive at county election offices by noon on Election Day. Tuesday’s decision orders state election officials to count mail-in ballots if they’re postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by voting offices no later than Nov. 13. The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by Common Cause and the NAACP, which argues that thousands of people voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic risk having their ballots not counted because of slow mail delivery and other factors outside their control.