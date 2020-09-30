Judge’s order leaves many visa lottery winners out of luck

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to save more than 9,000 U.S. slots for visa lottery winners affected by the government’s freeze on green cards earlier this year. But tens of thousands of other visa lottery winners will be out of luck. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta acknowledged that his order will mean only about half of the 47,000 visas issued normally each year will be used. He said in his ruling that he gave the State Department leniency due to the coronavirus pandemic. The United States makes available up to 55,000 visas a year to people from countries with low representation in the U.S., many in Africa.