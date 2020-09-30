Hundreds of migrants set out from Honduras amid pandemic

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have begun walking from this northern Honduras city toward the Guatemala border testing a well-trod migration route now in times of the novel coronavirus. Calls for a new migrant caravan to leave from the San Pedro Sula bus station Oct. 1 have circulated on social media for weeks. It comes just two weeks after Guatemala reopened its borders after keeping them sealed for months to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the majority of the migrants who gathered Wednesday decided not to wait for October, instead setting out in the dark of night carrying knapsacks and many wearing masks.