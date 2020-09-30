Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting

President Donald Trump continued his assault on the integrity of the U.S. elections during the first presidential debate, spreading falsehoods about the security of voting and misrepresenting issues with mail ballots. In the final segment of the contentious debate Tuesday between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, Trump launched into an extended argument against mail voting, claiming it is ripe for fraud and suggesting mail ballots may be “manipulated.” Trump’s riff was laden with misstatements and inaccuracies. Mail voting has proved to be safe and secure in the five states that already use it broadly. And while some irregularities and errors have occurred in the early vote, Trump mischaracterized those incidents.