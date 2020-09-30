Germany welcomes China climate goal, sees need for EU action

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed China’s plan to be carbon-neutral by 2060, contrasting it with the U.S. failure to abide by the goals of the Paris climate accord. Merkel stressed the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s announcement last week as the European Union debates ramping up its own medium- and long-term emissions reduction goals. Merkel said the target set by Beijing should be seen in light of the economic development China still has ahead of it compared to other industrialized nations. The European Union recently proposed raising its target for cutting planet-warming greenhouse gases to at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. Some of the 27-nation bloc’s members are opposed to the goal, however.