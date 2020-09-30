GARDEN GOODIES: Blue Hubbard squash

On this week's segment of Garden Goodies we enjoyed a Blue Hubbard squash. It is the first time Justin has grown this variety and I only got one squash from the plant.

Blue Hubbard squash is a member of the subspecies of gourds named cucurbita maxima. It was introduced to North America from South America in the 19th century. It is related to pumpkins and other winter squash.

Squash are fairly easy to grow in full sun and fertile soil. The one thing Justin says you will need is plenty of space, because they are a vining plant. Justin's squash this year was a little bigger because he planted them in a sunnier location.

The main problem that develops in squash is powdery mildew, a type of fungus that develops on the leaves. This disease will limit your crop but can be cured with a simple spray made out of baking soda and mild dish soap, or you can use copper-based fungicide which can be purchased at most home improvement or farm stores. Justin finds that the organic copper fungicide works well if you catch the powdery mildew very early. If you spray the leaves that have a few spots and also spray nearby leaves, you can hold off the fungus for a couple of weeks in late Summer, enough for the squash to mature to a fuller extent. You can't get rid of the powdery mildew completely, but you can manage it.

This week we had baked squash. When Justin bakes squash, he usually cuts the squash in half, place it in a baking pan with a little water, cover it, and then bake it for about 1 hour at 370 to 400 degrees.

In the case of the Blue Hubbard squash, it was too big to fit into the baking pan, so Justin cut some sections off, cut off the rind, and then cooked the leftover pieces. Even this was quite difficult because the rind of the Blue Hubbard is thicker and tougher than most squash.

Justin read elsewhere that a better way to cook a Blue Hubbard is to poke a few holes in it with a knife and the just bake it whole. This would probably make it easier to separate the rind from the edible part of the squash.