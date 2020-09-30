Father, son from U.S. charged with joining Islamic State

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a father and son accused of traveling from the U.S. to Syria and joining the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham are facing terrorism charges in South Florida. Court records show that 53-year-old Emraan Ali and 19-year-old Jihad Ali made their initial court appearances Wednesday in Miami federal court. Both are U.S. citizens. According to criminal complaints, Emraan Ali took his family to Syria to join the Islamic State group in March 2015. Prosecutors say both Emraan Ali and Jihad Ali received military and religious training and served as fighters in support of the terrorist organization. The father and son surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces near Baghuz in March 2019.