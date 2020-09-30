Faith group deletes mentions of Barrett from its website

WASHINGTON (AP) — A religious organization tied to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee sought to erase all mentions and photos of her from its website before she meets with lawmakers and faces questions at her Senate confirmation hearings. Federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett has declined to publicly discuss her decades-long affiliation with People of Praise. It is a charismatic Christian organization that opposes abortion and holds that men are divinely ordained as the “head” of the family and faith. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that People of Praise erased numerous records from its website during 2017 and again last week.