FAA chief tests changes to Boeing’s grounded 737 Max

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is sitting in the captain’s seat for a test flight of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max. FAA Adminstrator Stephen Dickson’s test flight took off Wednesday near Seattle. Dickson is a pilot who flew for the military and Delta Air Lines. The Max has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes. Meanwhile, in Washington a congressional committee approved legislation to change the way the FAA certifies new planes. The bill gives FAA approval over picking employees of companies including Boeing who perform safety analysis for the agency.