Ex-FBI Director Comey to appear for Russia probe hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey faces questioning from the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee about his role in leading the bureau’s investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Comey is the latest high-profile former official from the FBI or Justice Department to testify in an investigation led by the committee chairman, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The questioning of Comey underscores the extent to which the FBI’s investigation four years ago into potential coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia remains front-and-center in the minds of Republican lawmakers. It comes even as the committee prepares for a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.