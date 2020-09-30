Even cooler the next few days!

The chilly, breezy, and changeable fall weather continues across Wisconsin. The rain was a bit heavier at times Wednesday with a strip from around Medford through Wisconsin Rapids picking up 0.20 to 0.40 inches. Some clouds and spotty light rain or drizzle could linger tonight as lows dip down to the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph will be common. Thursday will continue to bring mostly cloudy skies with some scattered mostly light showers. Highs should reach around 49 with northwest winds of 10-15 mph. You will definitely need to bundle up a bit.

As high pressure settles overhead Thursday night into Friday morning we should have partly cloudy to clear conditions and lighter winds. This should lead to a hard frost or freeze in much of the area with lows from the upper 20s to low 30s. We are hoping for a nice amount of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 40s. With light winds expected, it should be a decent day for getting outdoors to soak up all that wonderful color out there!

A weak but large weather system will be crossing the middle of the nation Saturday into Saturday night. It should bring clouds to our area and about a 40% chance of scattered light rain, especially Saturday afternoon and night. Right now it appears the best chance of getting wet will be over the southern half of the area. That positioning could change yet, so be sure to monitor waow.com/weather for updates on that. Otherwise temperatures Saturday will still be chilly with lows around 30 and highs near 50. Some light rain or drizzle could linger in the southeast part of the area early Sunday morning. Otherwise it looks like a quiet day with hopefully some breaks of sun late. Highs should return to the lower 50s.

Monday looks partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of a shower late. It will warm up some with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 60s. Tuesday also should be partly sunny and breezy with a 30% chance of showers especially in northern areas. Lows will be in the 40s with highs around 63.

There are early signs of it turning pretty nice for the middle of next week with several sunny and milder days with highs in the 60s. That would be great wouldn't it!

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 30-September 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1989 - Thirteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date, as readings soared into the upper 80s and 90s from the Northern and Central High Plains Region to Minnesota. Bismarck ND reported a record high of 95 degrees, and the temperature reached 97 degrees at Broadus MT. Afternoon thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced wind gusts to 60 mph at Wendover UT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)