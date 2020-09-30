Downtown Wausau mural dedicated

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The mural on the side of the Frontier building in downtown Wausau was dedicated Wednesday evening.

The mural titled "Now I See in Color", symbolizes the battles of addiction.

In a process that took more than three years, Rise Up Central Wisconsin, a group that supports community based art, along with individuals in substance abuse treatment at Lakeside Recovery at Northcentral Healthcare worked on the project.

The individuals wanted to tell the community what it's like to live with addiction and the hope of recovery. The mural symbolizing going from darkness to light.

"It's really dedicated to the whole community. To those who are living in addiction and recovery, but also to the community at large And we want to thank all of our partners who have made this possible," said Christy Keele, board president for "Rise Up Central Wisconsin".

The mural was installed in August.