Construction begins on Business 51 in Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Construction on Business 51 in Rothschild and Schofield began Wednesday.

Crews will be removing and replacing the top layer of asphalt from Everest Dr. in Rothschild to the Eau Claire River Bridge in Schofield.

The road will narrow to one lane each direction over the next few weeks. Officials said it would be wise to plan a little extra time for your commute as delays are expected.

The Highway 29 ramps will be closed a couple of nights over the next few weeks.

Officials ask that drivers use extra caution in the area and give crews enough space to work safely.

Construction is expected to wrap up on Oct. 31, depending on weather conditions.