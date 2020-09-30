 Skip to Content

Blast from the past: Campers revel in East German nostalgia

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — It’s been three decades since the reunification of Germany, but camping enthusiasts from the former East Germany allow themselves twice a year to relive the past and forget about how much has changed. For most of the 150 families that meet up at a lake on the outskirts of the Bavarian city of Leipzig, the biannual gatherings are not about capitalism or communism, but about enjoying a bit of nostalgia among friends. Their gatherings at Auensee lake are like stepping into a time machine. Long-since discontinued East German cars sit parked alongside vintage QEK and Brilliant camper trailers. The owners mill around and chat about bygone days in the former German Democratic Republic.  

Associated Press

