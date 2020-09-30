Badger Minerals will not move forward to mining in Schoepke

SCHOEPKE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Badger Minerals will not mine at the site where exploratory drilling caused controversy early this year, according to a geologist with the company.

"I literally just found out an hour ago." said Tina Vanzile, Enviornmental Director for Sokaogon Chippewa Community. She met with other activists at the site on Wednesday afternoon.

I common thread through conversations: the fight isn't over.

While holder her granddaughter beside her, Vanzile said, "Minerals are still in the ground… As long as they are there, I'm worried that they'll always come back."

Similar drilling took place at the Schoepke site in the 1970s. When Noranda decided not to mine, locals were relieved.

"But then this all came back again," said landowner Jeff Seabloom. "It's very disheartening."

Seabloom owns the closest property to the Schoepke site, where he frequently visits his cabin. He purchased it in 1991, spent years remodeling it, and feared his oasis was in jeopardy.

Still, he worries the potential for mining is cyclical.

Langlade County land owner Ron James said, "until we overturn act 134, this threat is still going to be hanging over small businesses down river, property owners, people concerned about drinking water, and our general property value."

In 2017, Act 134 removed a "Prove it First" law, which required mining companies to provide a single example of similar mining that did not pollute the environment.

The DNR will host a public comment period for Metallic Mining on October 22. You can learn more here.