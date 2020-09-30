Athlete of the Week: Tess Bruner, Wausau Girl’s Golf

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the return of high school athletics comes the return of Athlete of the Week. This week we honor Tess Bruner, a golfer for the Wausau girl's golf team.

Bruner finished as the top golfer in three of the four Wisconsin Valley Conference meets this year, scoring 41, 40 and 45 respectively.

She finished 9th at the regional meet at Greenwood Hills, shooting a 97. Her score helped her team advance.

There was no guarantee that high school sports would happen this year, and Bruner was certainly glad they did.

"It's crazy, I'm so excited, like I did not think that this year I would have medaled in three different tournaments," she said.

But that's exactly what the junior did, finishing as the top golfer in three of the last four conference golf meets.

"Tess has improved greatly since last year and it's all due to her hard work. She did a lot of offseason work indoors in the winter. She played a lot of competitive rounds of golf this summer and she really has earned everything she's gotten this year and I'm just so proud of her," said Lisa Peck, her head coach, said.

Such love and dedication to a sport has to come from somewhere, though, and for Tess, the answer lies close to home.

"My mom played in college for the Iowa Hawkeyes so ever since I was little I've just grown to love the sport," Bruner said.

Bruner says it's important for her to follow in her mother's footsteps.

"She's super inspiring, I mean considering she played her whole life and she was super strict that she wanted to play in college and then she did, I just look up to her and I want to be as good as her. I really want to play in college, Colorado is my goal. I'm really looking forward to what comes next," Bruner said.