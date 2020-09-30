Assange bugged while at Ecuadorian Embassy, UK court told

LONDON (AP) — A London court has heard that Julian Assange’s conversations in the latter part of his seven-year stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London were systematically bugged, even in the toilet. Two anonymous witnesses who worked for a Spanish firm with a security contract at the embassy said the WikiLeaks founder faced an intensifying bugging operation after Donald Trump became U.S. president. Judge Vanessa Baraitser granted the two witnesses anonymity amid fears for their safety. Their written statements were introduced Wednesday for Assange’s extradition hearing at London’s Old Bailey court. Assange’ is fighting extradition from the U.K. to face espionage charges in the United States.