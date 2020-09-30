Ascension offers drive-thru flu shots and free meals during community event

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- People in and around Merrill were able to take advantage of a free flu shot and community meal at Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The flu shots were given to adults 18 and older in a drive-thru lane and attendees were able to pick up a free meal of beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, a roll and dessert.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 42% of people in the Badger State received at least one dose of the flu vaccine last flu season.

During the 2019-2020 flu season in Wisconsin 36,175 cases of the flu were reported, there were 4,425 hospitalizations related to the flu and 183 people died as result of the flu.

"We felt that it was vital to our communities to be able to reach out especially in this time of need to be able to provide a hot meal tonight and to provide a influenza vaccine," said Jonathon Matuszewski the chief administrative officer at the hospital.

500 meals were handed out and more than 100 shots were administered.