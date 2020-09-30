Area voters react to first presidential debate of the season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It was a debate unlike any other Tuesday night in Cleveland Ohio.

Both presidential candidates greeted each other with a smile that didn't last long as things quickly got tense.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said to President Trump, "will you shut up man." President Trump quickly replied, "there's nothing smart about you Joe," and things took off from there.

Now, the community has something to say too. Sue Karau of Wausau said, "you had two little kids fighting one wouldn't let the other talk."

Topics discussed throughout the debate ranged from the supreme court vacancy to COVID-19, healthcare, and allegations of systemic racism in the United States.

"We're supposed to be this strong independent nation and I think we are making ourselves look like a total joke to everybody else out there and that's kind of sad you know, I mean when it gets to the point where it's like we all look bad then we need to suck it up a little bit and really try a little harder," said Wausau resident Dillan Sinclair.

With the back and forth between the two candidates, it was hard to hear their actual proposal.

Sinclair said, "they need to try to stop slamming each other and talk about what we need to get done."

Officials remain curious how much this debate will actually sway voters.

Next week Vice President Mike Pence and Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will take the stage for their debate.