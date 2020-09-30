A chilly and damp weather pattern

The peak of the Fall color season will be a chilly one over the next few days. It will also be damp at times with more sun than clouds. Try to enjoy the times when the sun does come out a bit.

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and breezy with showers at times and perhaps a rumble of thunder during the afternoon.

High: 56 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers or sprinkles.

Low: 42 Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of light showers through early afternoon.

High: 49 Wind: NW 10-15

A cold front and upper level trough will be arriving from the north today and that means a good chance of scattered showers. There will be one batch of light rain moving through the southwestern part of the area this morning – southwest of Marathon county and then more of the area will have a chance of brief showers or a rumble of thunder around mid to late afternoon. In between these showers chances there might be a few breaks of sun, otherwise most of the day will have more clouds than sun and highs will only be in the 50s. The wind will add a little chill to the air, developing out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. The same upper level trough will be over Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday and this will mean more clouds than sun once again. There is also a chance of a few light showers or sprinkles on Thursday, but these will be mainly in the morning through early afternoon. By late afternoon we should have direr weather. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s so have a warmer jacket and a hat ready.

A little bit of high pressure will drift over the state for Friday and that might make it the best day for seeing some of the Fall colors. We should have a mix of sun and clouds to round out the work week. Even with some sun at times, it will be a chilly day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday will be chilly again with more clouds developing and a 40% chance of light rain. Some of the light rain from Saturday could linger into Sunday morning before a few more breaks of sun develop in the afternoon. The mercury will only rise into the upper 40s on Saturday, then it should reach the low 50s on Sunday.

If you are hoping for a bit warmer day, then Monday could be your ticket. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies could boost highs up to around 60. On Tuesday the mercury could reach the low to mid 60s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Unseasonably warm weather prevailed over Florida, and in the western U.S. The afternoon high of 94 degrees at Fort Myers FL was their tenth record high for the month. Highs of 98 degrees at Medford OR and 99 degrees at Fresno CA were records for the date, and the temperature at Borrego Springs CA soared to 108 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)