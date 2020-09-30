139 refugees head to Germany from Greece for resettlement

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 139 vulnerable asylum-seekers who had been living in overcrowded Greek island camps have left for Germany, as part of efforts to ease overcrowding and move refugees to other European countries. The group that flew out of Greece on Wednesday consisted of children suffering serious health problems and their immediate families, as well as 53 unaccompanied minors. They are part of a program for 1,600 children and teenagers up to age 18 who are in Greece without their parents or guardians to be resettled in other European countries. Just over 26,000 refugees and migrants live in camps on the Greek islands, where they arrived after crossing from the nearby Turkish coast in smuggling boats.