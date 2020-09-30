11 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Eleven Democratic governors have issued a joint statement defending American democracy, vowing that every valid ballot will be counted in the election after President Donald Trump sowed distrust during the first presidential debate. Trump claimed without evidence Tuesday night that mail voting is ripe for fraud, and he refused to say whether he would accept the results. The governors said Wednesday that efforts to throw out ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power “are nothing less than an assault on democracy.” Signing the statement were the governors of Michigan, California, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and Delaware.