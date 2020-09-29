Woman charged in attempted kidnap of Joe Montana grandchild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been charged in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the 9-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana from his California home. Prosecutors say Sodsai Dalzell was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping and burglary. She appeared in court, but it’s not clear whether she entered a plea. An email to her attorney wasn’t immediately returned. Montana told sheriff’s deputies the baby was asleep in his Malibu home when a woman he didn’t know entered and grabbed the child. Authorities say Montana’s wife, Jennifer, pried the child out of the arms of Dalzell, who fled and was later arrested.