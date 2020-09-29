UW-Stevens Point enrollment rises for first time since 2012

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— For the first time in seven years, UW-Stevens Point saw an increase in enrollment, which it credits to first-year students.

According to UWSP, first-year student enrollment rose by 25% to 1,569. In the 2019 fall semester, UWSP counted 1,255 first-year students.

This percentage gain is the strongest in the UW System.

Marc Young, director of Admissions and Recruitment credits the recruitment teams personalized and data-driven approach.

“We explored new ideas and created innovative strategies to meet students in ways that were both convenient and familiar to them," Young said. "We're delighted so many students decided UW-Stevens Point was the best fit to help them pursue their academic and career goals.”

UWSP is one of four UW system campuses that saw increased enrollment, with a total of 8,229 students from all three campuses.

“After seven years of declines, our counts tell a very compelling story,” said Laura Bell, director of Enrollment Operations. “UW-Stevens Point has reshaped what it means to navigate this journey to discovering purpose. We value each student’s unique perspective and career aspirations.”

Graduate students saw a 22% increase in enrollment, under-represented minorities saw a nearly 4% increase.