US Chamber of Commerce parts ways with top strategist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has parted ways with its longtime political strategist, as the organization, once a Republican stalwart, has demonstrated a more bipartisan spending streak. Scott Reed says he left after “constant disagreements” about the business lobbying organization’s commitment to helping Republicans maintain control of the Senate, “with money being spent in a silly manner.” He added that senior executives “spent way too much time bashing” President Donald Trump. A Chamber spokesperson disputed Reed’s account, saying he was terminated, and an internal review showed he “repeatedly breached confidentiality, distorted facts for his own benefit, withheld information from Chamber leadership and leaked internal information to the press.”