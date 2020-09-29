Trump facing devastating debt load? Experts say not so fast

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump reportedly must pay back more than $300 million in loans over the next four years, raising the possibility his lenders could face an unprecedented situation should he win a second term and not be able to raise the money: foreclosing on the leader of the free world. But financial experts say the notion of Trump going broke anytime soon is farfetched. Even with a total debt load of more than $1 billion, they note he still has plenty of assets he could cash in, starting with a portfolio that includes office towers, golf courses valued at $2.5 billion.