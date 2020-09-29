Texas officials: No earlier concerns after microbe found

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say water samples taken earlier this year from a Houston-area community didn’t raise any concerns before the detection of a deadly, microscopic parasite. Doctors believe the microbe is responsible for the death of a 6-year-old boy earlier this month. Residents of Lake Jackson are likely to remain under orders to boil water for several weeks as the city continues purging the water supply. Lake Jackson officials said this week that three of 11 samples of the city’s water indicated preliminary positive results for the naegleria fowleri microbe. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the parasite is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.