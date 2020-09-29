Suspect claims prophet caricatures prompted Paris stabbings

PARIS (AP) — France’s counterterrorism prosecutor says the chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris has claimed he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Two people were seriously wounded in last week’s attack, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures. Authorities are investigating Friday’s stabbings as an Islamic extremist attack.