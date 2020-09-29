Statewide alert issued for armed and dangerous man

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The village of Muscoda Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they consider armed and dangerous who may be driving a stolen truck.

On Tuesday morning around 12:30AM, police say a 2004 maroon-colored Chevy truck with Farm license plate 309548F was stolen from Allied ready Mix in Muscoda.

The subject seen in surveillance photos appears to have an assault-style rifle and is wearing what appears to be body armor.

Direction of travel after the vehicle was stolen is unknown. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately and do not approach.