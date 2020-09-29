Sri Lanka government decides to ban cattle slaughter

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says it will ban cattle slaughter, saying it will help the dairy industry and thereby save money used to purchase imported milk powder. But an analyst says the decision is politically motivated to please the Buddhist majority and will harm dairy farmers. The government says Cabinet ministers decided to ban cattle slaughter by immediately amending laws and regulations governing the practice. Buddhists as well as minority Hindus avoid beef for religious and cultural reasons. Some Buddhist monks and allied groups have long sought a ban on cattle slaughter.