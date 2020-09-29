Senate advances bill to fund government into December

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to fund the government has cleared a key hurdle in the Senate. The procedural vote came Tuesday as lawmakers sought to prevent a government shutdown before they leave Washington to campaign. The measure would keep the government running through Dec. 11. A final vote on Wednesday would send the stopgap spending bill to President Donald Trump for his signature. The measure advanced as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin separately made a last-ditch effort to strike an agreement on a virus relief bill. Those talks will continue Wednesday.