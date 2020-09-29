Reported shooting at Amazon facility in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — There has been a reported shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department said on its Twitter account Tuesday night that the scene is secured and that more information would follow. In June, there was a targeted shooting outside this Amazon facility that left one person killed and two others slightly wounded. Authorities said in June that the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.