Reggaeton redemption: Balvin, Bunny top Latin Grammy nods

NEW YORK (AP) — At last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were dismissed in the show’s top categories. This year, they dominate. Balvin scored a whopping 13 nominations at the 2020 show, including two nominations for album of the year and two for record of the year. The Latin Academy announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny and Ozuna are behind Balvin with nine and eight nominations, respectively. Others who scored multiple nominations include Karol G, Anuel AA, Juanes, Ricky Martin, Alejandro Sanz, Carlos Vives, Residente, Rosalía and Nicki Minaj. The Latin Grammys will air live on Nov. 19 on Univision.