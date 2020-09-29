Rapper NBA YoungBoy among 16 arrested in Louisiana’s capital

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rap artist NBA YoungBoy is among 16 people who have been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana’s capital city. Baton Rouge police say the 20-year-old rapper faces multiple drug charges following a gathering Monday night in Baton Rouge. His given name is Kentrell Gaulden. The parish jail’s online roster showed he was being held there Tuesday. Bond had not yet been set. It was not clear whether Gaulden has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The circumstances and details that led to Gaulden’s arrest were not immediately available.