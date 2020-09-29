Ramp Up Marathon County Project helps people in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ramp Up Marathon County is a group of volunteers that work on projects based around building ramps and steps for people in need.

The projects go toward Marathon County residents that are low-income and have limited mobility or face mobility difficulties. The volunteers donate their time to design, plan, and build the ramps and steps depending on the need.

"Ramp Up Marathon County provides people abilities to get out of their house and engage in community activities as much as possible," Ramp Up Marathon County Construction Lead Ray Nowaczyk said.

The group has built about 40 ramps in the last five years, helping to relieve a financial burden for people, especially those that require specialized equipment to get into their homes.

"We love it," Nowaczyk added. "Everyone takes great pride in this. Not only is it a good community effort, but it's a good effort for the volunteers who are mostly retired and it's an engagement in social activities for them too."

Families that the ramps or steps are built for must qualify through the application process with the Aging and Disability Resource Center. Funds for materials to build the ramps come from the Greenheck Foundation and the Community Foundation, ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 in associated material costs.

For more information on qualifications or for assistance, contact a Resource Specialist at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 715-261-6070, or Nancy Keller at Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc., 800-382-8484 extension 211. Ramp Up Marathon County is a program of Midstate Independent Living Choices, Inc.