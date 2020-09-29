Portage Co. reports two COVID-19 related deaths

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Portage County Division of Health confirms a fifth and six death in the county in association with COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of two more community members,” says Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager at Portage County Health and Human Services. “I, along with our public health team and the entire community, extend our sympathies to their loved ones.”

No other information was given on the individuals.

According to data for the County a total of 1,481 individuals have tested positive for the virus, 13,037 have tested negative. A total 277, or 19%, of those cases are still active, and 1,198, or 81%, have recovered from the virus.